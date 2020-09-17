Sign up
Photo 2817
Fungi
Comparison of the fungi under the bush in the garden three days ago they were round little knobs but by today they have opened out .They have grown very fast , but are well nibbled by the slugs and snails !
17th September 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
garden
fungi
