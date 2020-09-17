Previous
Fungi by beryl
Photo 2817

Fungi

Comparison of the fungi under the bush in the garden three days ago they were round little knobs but by today they have opened out .They have grown very fast , but are well nibbled by the slugs and snails !
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
