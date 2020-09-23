Previous
Sittling on the roof-top by beryl
Photo 2823

Sittling on the roof-top

- - - or birds of a feather flock together ! An amazing row of starlings on the neighbour's roof top with obviously only one aware of the Covid and keeping his distance \!
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Lou Ann ace
Just the perfect coffee klatch! 😊
September 23rd, 2020  
