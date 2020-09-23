Sign up
Photo 2823
Sittling on the roof-top
- - - or birds of a feather flock together ! An amazing row of starlings on the neighbour's roof top with obviously only one aware of the Covid and keeping his distance \!
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
22nd September 2020 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
!
,
rooftop
,
starlings
Lou Ann
ace
Just the perfect coffee klatch! 😊
September 23rd, 2020
