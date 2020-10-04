Sign up
Photo 2834
Cold and miserable .
Another horrible and wet day as Storm Alex sweeps through . Poor Mr Woodpigeon looked completely miserable and wet as he sat by the empty bird table !
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4157
photos
130
followers
84
following
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
2832
2833
2834
Tags
garden
,
woodpigeon
,
wet-day
Diana
ace
You are so right Beryl, he does look rather miserable! Your garden looks so beautiful and green though.
October 4th, 2020
Bep
Cold and miserable... Maybe he was hungry too
October 4th, 2020
