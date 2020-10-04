Previous
Next
Cold and miserable . by beryl
Photo 2834

Cold and miserable .

Another horrible and wet day as Storm Alex sweeps through . Poor Mr Woodpigeon looked completely miserable and wet as he sat by the empty bird table !
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
776% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
You are so right Beryl, he does look rather miserable! Your garden looks so beautiful and green though.
October 4th, 2020  
Bep
Cold and miserable... Maybe he was hungry too
October 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise