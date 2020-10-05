Sign up
Photo 2835
Blackbird on the Pyracanths
In spite of another day of heavy rain, the blackbird takes no notice as he feasts on the pyracanths berries! .
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
2
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4158
photos
130
followers
84
following
776% complete
View this month »
2828
2829
2830
2831
2832
2833
2834
2835
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
4th October 2020 8:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
blackbird
,
red-berries
,
pyracanths
Joyce Lancaster
ace
I love this shot Beryl. Fav
October 5th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful - the black against the red just pops
October 5th, 2020
