Blackbird on the Pyracanths by beryl
Photo 2835

Blackbird on the Pyracanths

In spite of another day of heavy rain, the blackbird takes no notice as he feasts on the pyracanths berries! .
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Joyce Lancaster ace
I love this shot Beryl. Fav
October 5th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful - the black against the red just pops
October 5th, 2020  
