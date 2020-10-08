Previous
Mytton and Mermaid by beryl
Mytton and Mermaid

This old hotel situated in the village of Atcham on the road between Wellington and Shrewsbury in Shropshire looks so beautiful at this time of year when the Virginia creepers leaves turn into a beautiful red ,before the creeper sheds its leaves .
Today I went for a little outing to a retail shop on the outskirt of Shrewsbury . The first time since the beginning of the Covid ,and was quite disappointed I went on the spur of the moment , didn't need to buy anything and didn't find anything to buy !! -- but nice to get out !
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Bep
Gorgeous autumn colours. Such a lovely old hotel.
October 8th, 2020  
Shirley B
Gorgeous colour and capture Beryl. You must have enjoyed the trip and the change of scenery.
October 8th, 2020  
