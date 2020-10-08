Mytton and Mermaid

This old hotel situated in the village of Atcham on the road between Wellington and Shrewsbury in Shropshire looks so beautiful at this time of year when the Virginia creepers leaves turn into a beautiful red ,before the creeper sheds its leaves .

Today I went for a little outing to a retail shop on the outskirt of Shrewsbury . The first time since the beginning of the Covid ,and was quite disappointed I went on the spur of the moment , didn't need to buy anything and didn't find anything to buy !! -- but nice to get out !