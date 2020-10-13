Sign up
Photo 2843
Cyclamen
A damp dreary day - - one of those days that seems to pass me by without a photo ,hence a scene of the cyclamen in the Garden centre on Sunday .
Must try better tomorrow !
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Tags
cyclamen
,
shades-of-pink
Sue Cooper
ace
I know exactly what you mean about those days Beryl. This is really lovely, cyclamen are such pretty little plants.
October 13th, 2020
