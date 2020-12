Mince Pies for Christmas

So pleased I managed to make a batch of Mince Pies for Christmas . So glad my Kenwood Chef mixer was there to do all the hard work in making the pastry , and although my back ached in standing in the Kitchen - I was so pleased to have managed making them - nothing like your mince pies at Christmas. In the back you can see six mince meat twirls - made with the left over pastry ! - and very tasty too !