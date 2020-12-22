My Christmas Cake

Job accomplished , the cake made , coated with a layer of marzipan and finally iced and decorated . This year ,I have used fondant icing rather the more traditional royal icing , which I prefer , but my arms and back will not allow the manipulation of applying and piping of the royal icing . I always make a square cake at Christmas as it is so much easier to cut successfully ! Two of my friends and neighbours will be on their own on Christmas day - So in the afternoon I intend to pop over to both houses ( observing safe distancing ) with a plate each with a piece of my Christmas Cake , a couple of my mince pies and a piece of my Victoria sponge cake . I know they will appreciate the small gesture .Jean N will be 91 in February and Jean H has just had her 86th birthday .