My Christmas Cake by beryl
Photo 2913

My Christmas Cake

Job accomplished , the cake made , coated with a layer of marzipan and finally iced and decorated . This year ,I have used fondant icing rather the more traditional royal icing , which I prefer , but my arms and back will not allow the manipulation of applying and piping of the royal icing . I always make a square cake at Christmas as it is so much easier to cut successfully ! Two of my friends and neighbours will be on their own on Christmas day - So in the afternoon I intend to pop over to both houses ( observing safe distancing ) with a plate each with a piece of my Christmas Cake , a couple of my mince pies and a piece of my Victoria sponge cake . I know they will appreciate the small gesture .Jean N will be 91 in February and Jean H has just had her 86th birthday .
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Beryl Lloyd

Judith Johnson
What a lovely thought, Im sure your neighbours will appreciate it! Lovely cake too, and so nice to share it.
December 22nd, 2020  
Netkonnexion ace
Excellent! Lovely stuff.
December 22nd, 2020  
