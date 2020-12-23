Nadolig Llawen - Happy Christmas

It may not be what we are accustomed to ,or hope for but may you all find peace and health this Christmas ! and may 2021 eventually bring us happiness , and hopefully free from the virus .

A horribly dark dull and a very rainy day . Drove over to my friend's house this morning only approx eight miles away , exchanging gifts - A very quick exchange in the pouring rain before dashing back home again ! Not the usual exchange with a coffee and mince pie - but lovely to see them for the first time since the covid began !