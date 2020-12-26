Previous
Calamity Jane (1) by beryl
Photo 2917

Calamity Jane (1)

A lazy day - no photo opportunities as I sit here in front of the TV ,a day of simple indulgences , at the moment watching an old favourite " Calamity Jane " having many times seen it as a film and on live stage .
A dry day but quite gusty
26th December 2020

Beryl Lloyd

beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Photo Details

