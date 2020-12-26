Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2917
Calamity Jane (1)
A lazy day - no photo opportunities as I sit here in front of the TV ,a day of simple indulgences , at the moment watching an old favourite " Calamity Jane " having many times seen it as a film and on live stage .
A dry day but quite gusty
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4241
photos
131
followers
85
following
799% complete
View this month »
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
Latest from all albums
2911
1074
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tv
,
.
,
boxing-day
,
calamity-jane
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close