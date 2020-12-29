Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2920
Not a soul in sight !
Another morning of snow ! It has been coming down thick and fast this morning, but is easing off at the moment , No footprints in the snow or even car tracts - Such a quiet world - thank goodness I do not have to go out in this !
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
3
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4244
photos
131
followers
85
following
800% complete
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
29th December 2020 9:56am
snow
,
wintery
Hazel
ace
Oh, real snow! Yes something about stay at home, for whatever reason. Ray says we are forecast snow for tomorrow - wait and see! Keep warm!!
December 29th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
It’s lovely. So glad you don’t have to get out and drive in it.
December 29th, 2020
Maxine Lathbury
You have a little more than I have. Love snow as long as I don't have to drive anywhere.
December 29th, 2020
