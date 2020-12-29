Previous
Not a soul in sight ! by beryl
Not a soul in sight !

Another morning of snow ! It has been coming down thick and fast this morning, but is easing off at the moment , No footprints in the snow or even car tracts - Such a quiet world - thank goodness I do not have to go out in this !
29th December 2020

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Hazel
Oh, real snow! Yes something about stay at home, for whatever reason. Ray says we are forecast snow for tomorrow - wait and see! Keep warm!!
December 29th, 2020  
Lou Ann
It’s lovely. So glad you don’t have to get out and drive in it.
December 29th, 2020  
Maxine Lathbury
You have a little more than I have. Love snow as long as I don't have to drive anywhere.
December 29th, 2020  
