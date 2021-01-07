Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2929
So cold and frosty
Mr P waiting for his breakfast this morning ! A very cold and frosty morning .
My eyes are so painful and strained - I have tried to keep off the laptop etc today so my apologies for no more comments tonight !
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4253
photos
134
followers
88
following
802% complete
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
7th January 2021 8:04am
Tags
garden
,
wood-pigeon
Judith Johnson
Lovely composition Beryl
January 7th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Love how the bird feeder brings out the pink tones in the bird.
January 7th, 2021
