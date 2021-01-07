Previous
So cold and frosty by beryl
Photo 2929

So cold and frosty

Mr P waiting for his breakfast this morning ! A very cold and frosty morning .
My eyes are so painful and strained - I have tried to keep off the laptop etc today so my apologies for no more comments tonight !
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Judith Johnson
Lovely composition Beryl
January 7th, 2021  
Love how the bird feeder brings out the pink tones in the bird.
January 7th, 2021  
