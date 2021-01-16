Sign up
Photo 2934
EASTER CACTUS
I rather like this small easter cactus even when not in flower, as it has a striking red edge to its pale green fleshy petals
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4258
photos
132
followers
87
following
803% complete
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
2934
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
14th January 2021 7:38am
Tags
edge
,
green-red
,
easter-cacuts
Jan Hall
ace
I've never seen one with coloured edges before Beryl. Certainly adds some year-round interest.
January 16th, 2021
