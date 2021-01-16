Previous
EASTER CACTUS by beryl
Photo 2934

EASTER CACTUS

I rather like this small easter cactus even when not in flower, as it has a striking red edge to its pale green fleshy petals
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7
803% complete

Photo Details

Jan Hall ace
I've never seen one with coloured edges before Beryl. Certainly adds some year-round interest.
January 16th, 2021  
