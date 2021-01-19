Previous
Rechauffe dishes . by beryl
Rechauffe dishes .

One does not often here this term much in cooking these days , but it was an important means of budgeting and cooking in the war and post war years when every scrap of food was made use of ,often a reheated dish was created and and served from the left overs of a previous meal . Today I have just done that - the left over roast chicken , was used to make a Chicken and sweetcorn pie , and left over mincemeat , and left over home-made apple sauce .was made into a Mincemeat and Apple Pie . Very rewarding and tasty making use of the leftovers like this .
That ends my cookery tip for the day !!
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Beryl Lloyd

