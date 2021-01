A sign of Spring

I bought a bunch of daffodils in tight buds yesterday , and by today they are in full bloom . They look quite pretty sitting in one of my Welsh hand crafted pottery jugs . A little jug I loved and bought when I was a student in Bangor N.Wales in 1961 ( 60 yrs ago !!! ) for my grandmother .! On her passing , the jug came back to me !

A horrendous day raining continuously all day .