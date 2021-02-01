Not stepping out !

Flash of red challenge Week 1 - Landscapes

Here we go again , Another month another challenge -I have decided to take part in the " flash of red " challenge . which I have taken part in over the last three years and enjoyed! Obviously more of a challenge this year due to the Covid restrictions . This is the scene taken last week when we had a few inches of snow !.

I was delighted with a phone call I had last night from my Dr's Health centre inviting me for my covid jab this morning . So I immediately accepted . and cancelled the appointment I previously had in a centre 10-12 miles away in an unfamiliar location at the end of the week . It may be in B/W but Feb. is looking brighter for me !!