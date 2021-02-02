Previous
The Gazebo by beryl
Photo 2955

The Gazebo

FoR Challenge week 1 - Landscapes
Taken some time ago and converted to b/w for the challenge . Nice to view on black
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
Photo Details

Babs ace
Gorgeous, it does look good on black too. fav.
February 2nd, 2021  
Diana ace
That is beautiful Beryl.
February 2nd, 2021  
Bep
Beautiful b&w.
February 2nd, 2021  
