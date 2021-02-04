Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2957
Calming waters
FoR challenge week 1 -Landscapes
A local pool of water , usually with ducks and other water birds , but on this occasion no sign of life !
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4281
photos
133
followers
89
following
810% complete
View this month »
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
1st February 2021 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b/w
,
shawbirch-pool
,
for2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
February 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close