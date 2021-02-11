A little treasure and trash

FoR challenge week 2 - Trinkets, treasures or trash .

Today I found some trash -- I can assure you that there is plenty around as I tend to be a hoarder ! This is a delightful little egg coddler , it belonged to my Grandmother . I do not use it ,but I have it as an ornament , but like in so many of my ornaments , especially if they have a lid , I tend to stack away objects that may come in handy !! Here you will find a piece of ribbon salvaged from the wrappings of a Christmas Gift !!! ( will I ever find use for it !!) a couple of keys - forgotten what they are intended for ! , a couple of curtain hooks - useful but would I remember where to find them if I needed them ! A tiny safety pin and a screw ! I think one of these days I shall go round my ornaments and get rid of all the unnecessary contents !

A bright but shivery cold morning !