Pewter tankards . by beryl
Photo 2965

Pewter tankards .

FoR challenge week 2 - Trinkets , treasures or trash .
Three Pewter Tankards from my small collection of pewter . My late husband and I would love to go and look around antiques and collectable shops , centres and fairs . Our first purchase was the smaller of the three tankards on the left . Of course they were affordable and did not over stretch our budget . I love the feeling and warmth of the pewter and are very tactile ! At one point I thought I would get rid of them , even packed the collection to send it to the sales room ! , but after a week of looking at other ornaments on the shelf - I quickly retrieved the pewter and pot them back in their familiar place , Although a little battered and bruised -- I do treasure them !
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
And mighty fine drinkin' vessels they be. :)
February 12th, 2021  
