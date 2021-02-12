Pewter tankards .

FoR challenge week 2 - Trinkets , treasures or trash .

Three Pewter Tankards from my small collection of pewter . My late husband and I would love to go and look around antiques and collectable shops , centres and fairs . Our first purchase was the smaller of the three tankards on the left . Of course they were affordable and did not over stretch our budget . I love the feeling and warmth of the pewter and are very tactile ! At one point I thought I would get rid of them , even packed the collection to send it to the sales room ! , but after a week of looking at other ornaments on the shelf - I quickly retrieved the pewter and pot them back in their familiar place , Although a little battered and bruised -- I do treasure them !