Kenny and Carole

FoR challenge week3 - Portraits .

Mother and son - we go back a long time . I first got to know Carole and Ken Senior when their children attended the secondary school I taught at ! I taught Kenny , who was full of mischief ,and in recent times has reminded me of his schooldays . I was the form tutor for two of his sibblings - Kathy and Dave So over the years got to know Carole and Ken Senior quite well . After retiring I joined an Art Group , and met up with Carole again ! So we continued our friendship !