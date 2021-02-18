Previous
Kenny and Carole by beryl
Kenny and Carole

FoR challenge week3 - Portraits .
Mother and son - we go back a long time . I first got to know Carole and Ken Senior when their children attended the secondary school I taught at ! I taught Kenny , who was full of mischief ,and in recent times has reminded me of his schooldays . I was the form tutor for two of his sibblings - Kathy and Dave So over the years got to know Carole and Ken Senior quite well . After retiring I joined an Art Group , and met up with Carole again ! So we continued our friendship !
Beryl Lloyd

