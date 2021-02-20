Previous
Vicky and Jack by beryl
Photo 2973

Vicky and Jack

FoR challenge week 3 -Portraits , This has been a week for me to look in the archives , finding a suitable photo to edit in size and from colour to b/w . This is Gary's cousin Vickie and her son Jack at his 21st birthday party -10 years ago ! So pleased to come to the end of portraits as it is not my forte , but as I have used previous photos ,it has helped and developed my post editing skills !
A horrible and wet day here again -- where does all this rain come from !
Enjoy your weekend whatever the lockdowns or weather !
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Beryl Lloyd

