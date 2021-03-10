Erica ,

The old heather bush struggling to flower yet another year . This little corner by the pond in the garden will need some attention and replanting this year . Quite a few of the shrubs are old and very much past their best and the winter frost killed off some of the older plants - especially the variegated Hebe shrubs ! - I suppose they were more tender to the frost than the hardier green varieties !

After a few days of calm and dry weather , today has started in being very windy and wet . Waiting this morning for the engineer to call to give my stair-lift its annual service .