Previous
Next
Erica , by beryl
Photo 2991

Erica ,

The old heather bush struggling to flower yet another year . This little corner by the pond in the garden will need some attention and replanting this year . Quite a few of the shrubs are old and very much past their best and the winter frost killed off some of the older plants - especially the variegated Hebe shrubs ! - I suppose they were more tender to the frost than the hardier green varieties !
After a few days of calm and dry weather , today has started in being very windy and wet . Waiting this morning for the engineer to call to give my stair-lift its annual service .
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
819% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Molly
Such a pretty colour… I too have a number of ‘tired’ plants/shrubs which will be needing my attention!
March 10th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise