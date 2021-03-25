Previous
Sparrow by beryl
Sparrow

He's only a poor little Sparrow ,( Aaaahhh !)
No colourful feathers has he (Such a shame )
He can't even sing (Aahh )
And the turnips don't grow very high ! (Its a shame !)
I can not understand the last line of the little song !! But the little sparrows are such chirpy little birds !
A sunny morning - I hope to spend some time in the garden today - overseeing the gardener (Gary ) at work ! So much to do to freshen the flower beds after the winter !
Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
Pat Knowles ace
Aw Beryl a very sweet shot! I love little sparrows, such a homely little bird! Looking beautiful with the flowery background!
I vaguely remember that poem...it stirred something in my mind...no idea what but it felt familiar!
March 25th, 2021  
Debra
Very pretty capture. We have a bluebird house and currently the sparrows have taken over.
March 25th, 2021  
