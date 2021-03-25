Sparrow

He's only a poor little Sparrow ,( Aaaahhh !)

No colourful feathers has he (Such a shame )

He can't even sing (Aahh )

And the turnips don't grow very high ! (Its a shame !)

I can not understand the last line of the little song !! But the little sparrows are such chirpy little birds !

A sunny morning - I hope to spend some time in the garden today - overseeing the gardener (Gary ) at work ! So much to do to freshen the flower beds after the winter !