He's only a poor little Sparrow ,( Aaaahhh !)
No colourful feathers has he (Such a shame )
He can't even sing (Aahh )
And the turnips don't grow very high ! (Its a shame !)
I can not understand the last line of the little song !! But the little sparrows are such chirpy little birds !
A sunny morning - I hope to spend some time in the garden today - overseeing the gardener (Gary ) at work ! So much to do to freshen the flower beds after the winter !
I vaguely remember that poem...it stirred something in my mind...no idea what but it felt familiar!