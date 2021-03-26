Sign up
Photo 3007
Looking up .
A blustery and wet day and no chance to tour the garden this morning so this was taken earlier in the month - love how the trees are reaching for the sun with a hint of leaf-buds in the hue of the tall branches !
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
Tags
trees
,
evergreen
,
deciduous
,
atcham
Mave
Spring is here. Soon have lovely leafy trees.
March 26th, 2021
Shirley B
The trees give us the promise of Spring around the corner, but not just yet. Very cold and wet today.
March 26th, 2021
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Nice to see the first signs of Spring. We are 3 months ahead of you. Our signs are of the upcoming Summer.
March 26th, 2021
