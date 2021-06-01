Sign up
Photo 3074
Orange poppy
Quite a few have opened up in the garden - they give such a splash of colour in the garden - just makes me happy .
A lovely sunny day ,
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
4399
photos
135
followers
88
following
842% complete
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
1st June 2021 9:00am
Tags
orange
,
garden
,
!
,
poppy
Dione Giorgio
Sweet frilly petals in this lovely poppy. Lovely shot.
June 1st, 2021
Shirley B
Fantastic colour. A real splash of colour to brighten your day.
June 1st, 2021
