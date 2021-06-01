Previous
Orange poppy by beryl
Photo 3074

Orange poppy

Quite a few have opened up in the garden - they give such a splash of colour in the garden - just makes me happy .
A lovely sunny day ,
1st June 2021

Beryl Lloyd

January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
Dione Giorgio
Sweet frilly petals in this lovely poppy. Lovely shot.
June 1st, 2021  
Shirley B
Fantastic colour. A real splash of colour to brighten your day.
June 1st, 2021  
