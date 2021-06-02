Sign up
Photo 3075
Complimentary colours in the garden !
I love the bright orange of the poppies amongst the blue and purple aquilegia .
A beautiful sunny day and pottering in the garden before it gets too warm !
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
4400
photos
135
followers
88
following
842% complete
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
1st June 2021 9:01am
Privacy
Tags
garden
,
poppies
,
aquilegia
Maggiemae
ace
The flowers stand up so strongly above the rest of the garden yet there is only a thin stalk! So nice to see!
June 2nd, 2021
