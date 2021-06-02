Previous
Complimentary colours in the garden ! by beryl
Photo 3075

Complimentary colours in the garden !

I love the bright orange of the poppies amongst the blue and purple aquilegia .
A beautiful sunny day and pottering in the garden before it gets too warm !
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Beryl Lloyd

Maggiemae ace
The flowers stand up so strongly above the rest of the garden yet there is only a thin stalk! So nice to see!
June 2nd, 2021  
