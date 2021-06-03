Previous
The back garden and lawn . by beryl
I have been out for the day -- the 1st proper day out since the beginning of covid Gary and I went for a pub lunch en-route to the garden-centre .
A lovely and relaxed experience in the Pub - We went there for early lunch and so there were only a few diners there . So a choice of tables and waitress service .. before we continued on our journey . Although I didn't buy any plants in the garden centre , I did purchase a pkt of salad bowl lettuce which I can sow in a flower trough to pick individual leaves as we need them !
But I purchased 2 pairs of sandals - now we are into the warmer weather !! One pair in Cotton Traders and one pair reduced in the Pavers Shop . So no rain now for some time please !!
I took with me 2 cameras -- and guess what - I never took one photo ! So had to take a view of my back garden on arriving home !!
Please note, I have sculptured my privet bush into a "lolly-pop "! it must have been 35-40 years ago I brought some cuttings from my Dad's Privet hedge and grew them on individually - Over the years I have gradually shaped the bush by pruning annually and I am quite proud of it !
Beryl Lloyd

Hazel ace
Snap! We had our first proper pub lunch out yesterday. We sat down at a picnic bench in sunshine. As we took our first mouthfuls of food, it started to rain.....!
June 3rd, 2021  
Diana ace
What a great day you had! Your garden is looking fabulous and I love your lollipop.
June 3rd, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
What we used to take for granted now feels so special again. Beautiful shot of your garden.
June 3rd, 2021  
