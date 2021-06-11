Sign up
Photo 3084
Iris and poppies
Just a section of my side-garden - I love it when the Poppies and Irises bloom together , The colours are amazing together . - best viewed on black !
It's friday again - Happy Weekend to you all !
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Beryl Lloyd
Tags
blue
poppies
irises
0range
side-garden
Joan Robillard
The colors are gorgeous
June 11th, 2021
Carole Sandford
So lovely, great colours!
June 11th, 2021
Diana
Such a beautiful combination.
June 11th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
So beautiful ... the colours are lovely.
June 11th, 2021
Shirley B
Beautiful combination of colours.
June 11th, 2021
