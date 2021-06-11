Previous
Next
Iris and poppies by beryl
Photo 3084

Iris and poppies

Just a section of my side-garden - I love it when the Poppies and Irises bloom together , The colours are amazing together . - best viewed on black !
It's friday again - Happy Weekend to you all !
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
844% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
The colors are gorgeous
June 11th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
So lovely, great colours!
June 11th, 2021  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful combination.
June 11th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
So beautiful ... the colours are lovely.
June 11th, 2021  
Shirley B
Beautiful combination of colours.
June 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise