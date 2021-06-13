Previous
Foxgloves by beryl
Photo 3086

Foxgloves

A scorching hot day ! too hot to do anything outside after pottering a little this morning . The foxgloves are coming into flower , giving height and colour in the garden !
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Beryl Lloyd

Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
Beautiful capture and lovely foxgloves. FAV
June 13th, 2021  
jackie edwards ace
such a pretty color they are. always a lovely addition to the garden!
June 13th, 2021  
