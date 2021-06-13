Sign up
Photo 3086
Foxgloves
A scorching hot day ! too hot to do anything outside after pottering a little this morning . The foxgloves are coming into flower , giving height and colour in the garden !
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
2
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
4411
photos
135
followers
89
following
845% complete
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
10th June 2021 8:57am
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden
,
foxgloves
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
Beautiful capture and lovely foxgloves. FAV
June 13th, 2021
jackie edwards
ace
such a pretty color they are. always a lovely addition to the garden!
June 13th, 2021
