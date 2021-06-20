Previous
Aconitum (Monkshood ) by beryl
Monkshood is an old family favourite , I remember it in my grandmother's garden , and I was always warned not to touch it as it was a poisonous plant . However my plant came from my mum and dad's garden - and is still going strong !
Judith Johnson
Is this in your garden Beryl? It's lovely
June 20th, 2021  
jackie edwards ace
such a striking image. was so bright and pretty when I opened my 365. very nicely composed! beautiful color.
June 20th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
So beautiful. It’s nice to have plants from our childhood homes.
June 20th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
Is it of the foxglove (digitalis) family? It’s rather gorgeous.
June 20th, 2021  
