Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Previous
Next
Photo 3093
Aconitum (Monkshood )
Monkshood is an old family favourite , I remember it in my grandmother's garden , and I was always warned not to touch it as it was a poisonous plant . However my plant came from my mum and dad's garden - and is still going strong !
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
4
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
4418
photos
137
followers
89
following
847% complete
View this month »
3086
3087
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
20th June 2021 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
blue
,
garden
,
monkshood
,
aconitum
Judith Johnson
Is this in your garden Beryl? It's lovely
June 20th, 2021
jackie edwards
ace
such a striking image. was so bright and pretty when I opened my 365. very nicely composed! beautiful color.
June 20th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
So beautiful. It’s nice to have plants from our childhood homes.
June 20th, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
Is it of the foxglove (digitalis) family? It’s rather gorgeous.
June 20th, 2021
