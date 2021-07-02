Previous
Water Lily by beryl
Photo 3105

Water Lily

So lovely to see the water lily flowering again this year after I had been brutal in cutting it down to size - The plant had become enormous and the root system sapping everything in the pond !
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Sian
I love the pink against the dark colours
July 2nd, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 2nd, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely water lily. And you took a gorgeous shot of it.
July 2nd, 2021  
