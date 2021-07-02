Sign up
Photo 3105
Water Lily
So lovely to see the water lily flowering again this year after I had been brutal in cutting it down to size - The plant had become enormous and the root system sapping everything in the pond !
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
3
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
4430
photos
137
followers
90
following
850% complete
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
1st July 2021 6:07pm
Tags
garden
,
pond
,
water-lily
Sian
I love the pink against the dark colours
July 2nd, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 2nd, 2021
Dione Giorgio
Lovely water lily. And you took a gorgeous shot of it.
July 2nd, 2021
