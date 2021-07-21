Previous
Poppies by beryl
Poppies

After a dormant year , my poppies are popping up all over in the garden , some deep pink and some pale pink mopheads ! So lovely and cheerful
Beryl Lloyd

Sian
Lovely
July 21st, 2021  
