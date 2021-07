Mesmeranthemums ( livingston daisies )

Earlier this year ,my friend's husband passed . Dot now lives in France since her retirement from teaching And in her thank you note to me she had enclosed a small sachet of flower seeds enbedded in a sheet of paper , in memory of Gordon . I planted the sheet of seeds and have grown these beautiful livingston daisies - they love this sunny weather , opening their flowers and closiong at night !

Another hot day !!