The rogue phlox

Not much in the mood today and as my camera and I wandered in the garden I came across this Phlox - a two year old white phlox , planted in a pot ! Last year and earlier it had pure white blooms , but in the last few days it has this pink imperfection coming on some of the flowers !! Perhaps it got fed-up of being a white plain Jane .

Still sunny and warm here and no promise of rain till mid week - I hope they are correct as the garden is in dire need of a shower or two !