Photo 3135
Hardy Fuchsia
August the 1st - doesn't time fly ! and my hardy fuchsia is coming into flower . I love this fuchsia as its flowers are quite big , colourful and bright .
A dry morning - so far , so good !!
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
4460
photos
138
followers
90
following
858% complete
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
31st July 2021 9:59am
Tags
garden
,
hardy-fuchsia
