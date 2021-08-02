Previous
Ready to harvest by beryl
Ready to harvest

Yesterday I decided to go out for a ride in the countryside - - Such a long time since I last did this - So many beautiful fields ready to harvest . Stopped at the roadside to take a few pics before arriving at Dale-End But it wasn't to be !!!! In taking further photos -- my camera just would not work after I adjusted the focus - eventually I sorted it !! Gary took out my mobility scooter from the car's boot and assembled it - no matter what we did - it would not go !So disappointed , had to put the buggy back in the car . and as I can not comfortably walk any distance even with my crutches , we had to go home . and the buggy back in the garage , After some adjustments , Gary got it to work for me - So Our trip will have to take place another day .
A dry and fairly bright morning - but I can not be sure for how long !
Beryl Lloyd

Maggiemae ace
You are very positive after a negative experience! I have had the same focus problems - it can be a low battery. But the scooter is just damned naughty for you! Batteries are the new challenge!
August 2nd, 2021  
