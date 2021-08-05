Sign up
Photo 3139
Fields of gold - Sting
"You'll remember me when the west wind moves
Upon the fields of barley
You'll forget the sun in his jealous sky
As we walk in fields of gold "
I love this song !!
A dull day today , but so far no rain !
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
1st August 2021 3:51pm
Tags
wheat
,
shropshire
,
fields-of-gold
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
August 5th, 2021
Shirley B
Great close-up. Very cloudy here too,and the forecast is for rain today.
August 5th, 2021
Dianne
This is really cool the way you have filled the frame. Fav
August 5th, 2021
