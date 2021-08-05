Previous
Fields of gold - Sting by beryl
Fields of gold - Sting

"You'll remember me when the west wind moves
Upon the fields of barley
You'll forget the sun in his jealous sky
As we walk in fields of gold "
I love this song !!
A dull day today , but so far no rain !
Beryl Lloyd

Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
August 5th, 2021  
Shirley B
Great close-up. Very cloudy here too,and the forecast is for rain today.
August 5th, 2021  
Dianne
This is really cool the way you have filled the frame. Fav
August 5th, 2021  
