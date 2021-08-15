Sign up
Photo 3149
Japanese Anemone
Just starting to flower ,
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
6
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
4474
photos
139
followers
91
following
862% complete
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
3149
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
13th August 2021 5:18pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
white
,
garden
,
japanese-anemone
Hazel
ace
Love these white ones!
August 15th, 2021
Shirley B
They are beautiful and lots of buds waiting to follow on.
August 15th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Aren’t they beautiful?!
August 15th, 2021
Sh
I love the green in the middle. Your garden flower pics are my fav
August 15th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 15th, 2021
Gosia
ace
Very nice
August 15th, 2021
