Photo 3157
Focal zoom
Time on my hands and rather bored yesterday , so nothing better to do but a little bit of faffing - and I quite like the results !
A damp and mistily morning - however the fridge is rather bare - so time to shop again !!
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
4482
photos
139
followers
91
following
864% complete
View this month »
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
3157
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
22nd August 2021 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
focal-zoom
,
rhudbeckia
John
ace
Stunning and abstract! Great work!
August 23rd, 2021
Dianne
A great effect.
August 23rd, 2021
