Focal zoom by beryl
Focal zoom

Time on my hands and rather bored yesterday , so nothing better to do but a little bit of faffing - and I quite like the results !
A damp and mistily morning - however the fridge is rather bare - so time to shop again !!
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Beryl Lloyd

John ace
Stunning and abstract! Great work!
August 23rd, 2021  
Dianne
A great effect.
August 23rd, 2021  
