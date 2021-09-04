Previous
The shy sunflower ! by beryl
Photo 3169

The shy sunflower !

It is taking its time to open out and show its bright sunny petals .
A very special sunflower as the seeds were given me 12 months ago !!
A lovely Autumnal sunny day !
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Beryl Lloyd

carol white ace
It's probably waiting for the sun to appear.Fav😊
September 4th, 2021  
