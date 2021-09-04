Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3169
The shy sunflower !
It is taking its time to open out and show its bright sunny petals .
A very special sunflower as the seeds were given me 12 months ago !!
A lovely Autumnal sunny day !
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
4494
photos
139
followers
89
following
868% complete
View this month »
3162
3163
3164
3165
3166
3167
3168
3169
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
2nd September 2021 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
sunflower
carol white
ace
It's probably waiting for the sun to appear.Fav😊
September 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close