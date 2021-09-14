Previous
Fuchsia by beryl
Photo 3179

Fuchsia

The outdoor fuchsia is still doing well in the garden .
It looks and feels very Autumnal at the moment - with today being dull and damp .
A morning of tidying up around the house ! it does have to be done periodically !!
Just starting on my new project and more money spending --I need the top of the pillars and the top of the boundary wall repointed and re capped -- quite a big job as my house is situated on a corner plot . ! i had the 1st of the three builders to assess the job to give me a quote this morning ! The next builder is due tomorrow evening to come and assess , and the 3rd builder due to assess the work next week ! Quite a nerve-wracking time in making sure I choose right one for the job . !
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Beryl Lloyd

