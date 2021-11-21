Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3247
The Gingerbread Man
Late posting today as I have been out today - Had lunch here before going for a wander round the garden centre . The intention was to look for one or two Christmas gifts !!!!!!!! but came home empty handed ! Still enjoyed the day out !
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
4572
photos
137
followers
91
following
889% complete
View this month »
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
21st November 2021 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub-meal
,
the-gingerbread-man
Margaret Brown
ace
That’s looks a pleasant place to have a meal , oh I do miss a wander round our garden centre. We are going to have to get out there sometime!!
November 21st, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
So lovely to get out & do normal things! Still plenty of time to find those elusive presents!
November 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close