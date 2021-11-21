Previous
Next
The Gingerbread Man by beryl
Photo 3247

The Gingerbread Man

Late posting today as I have been out today - Had lunch here before going for a wander round the garden centre . The intention was to look for one or two Christmas gifts !!!!!!!! but came home empty handed ! Still enjoyed the day out !
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
That’s looks a pleasant place to have a meal , oh I do miss a wander round our garden centre. We are going to have to get out there sometime!!
November 21st, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
So lovely to get out & do normal things! Still plenty of time to find those elusive presents!
November 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise