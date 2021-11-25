On a cold and frosty morning

True November weather -- cold and frosty . Woke up to a white layer of ground frost -- brrr ! Had to go out to carry out a few chores but came home for a warm-up before going to the Home base store to buy some wallpaper before the decorator arrives on Monday At long last have found a decorator and keeping my fingers crossed that he will do a decent job .I am having the Kitchen / dining room , and the bathroom decorated now before Christmas -- what a glutton for punishment just before Christmas !! And more decorating after Christmas - the hall stairs and landing and the living room ! I have started emptying the Kitchen and dining room and have been shopping for convenient meals for when he is here - My plan is to move the toaster , microwave and Kettle to the conservatory - so we can eat with out disturbing the decorator . !! I do like to organise things in advance !!!!!

N,B -- Nice to view on black - it brings it to life !!