Bluetit by beryl
Photo 3255

Bluetit

All of a sudden with the colder weather a variety of birds are visiting the garden and feeders ! - so lovely to see the bluetits again in the garden !
Incredible to think that it is the last day of November - time seems to fly past !
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Beryl Lloyd

