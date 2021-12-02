Previous
My Christmas Robin ! by beryl
My Christmas Robin !

The robin is a frequent visitor these days hopping around in search of food - not the best of images , but taken from the window . Although the window cleaner had been a week ago the windows are now speckled all over after the windy and stormy weather we have just had ! Just framed the robin with holly - perhaps to try and distract from the flaws !! ha !
Hospital appointment this afternoon with the orthopedic surgeon ! re the offending shoulder !
After a very frosty night , very cold but the sun is shining brightly !
Beryl Lloyd

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love your Christmas robin Beryl, your speckled window adds some nice texture to the image. Good luck with your appointment, hope he can help.
December 2nd, 2021  
Babs ace
Your robin looks so festive surrounded with holly.

Hope your appointment goes well.
December 2nd, 2021  
