My Christmas Robin !

The robin is a frequent visitor these days hopping around in search of food - not the best of images , but taken from the window . Although the window cleaner had been a week ago the windows are now speckled all over after the windy and stormy weather we have just had ! Just framed the robin with holly - perhaps to try and distract from the flaws !! ha !

Hospital appointment this afternoon with the orthopedic surgeon ! re the offending shoulder !

After a very frosty night , very cold but the sun is shining brightly !