Photo 3323
A beautiful bouquet .
The photo take in the shop a week or so ago and edited today . Love the colour and shapes of these flowers and are so up-lifting on this horrible ,cold ,wet and showery day .
ps , beautiful and vibrant on black !
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4648
photos
134
followers
88
following
910% complete
View this month »
3316
3317
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
3323
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A127F
Taken
29th January 2022 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
pink
,
bouquet
Lou Ann
ace
So lovely! This time of year fresh flowers are so appreciated.
February 6th, 2022
Debra
Beautiful flowers. Looking forward what spring has to offer
February 6th, 2022
