It's busting out all over !! by beryl
Photo 3324

It's busting out all over !!

My early flowering cherry tree is already full of flower buds - it flowers before the leaves come out !
Another cold and dull morning after a very wet and blustery day yesterday .
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 .
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely to see signs of new life, Spring is just around the corner!
February 7th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Spring is a long way from now for us. Love watching it come to life in other places.
February 7th, 2022  
