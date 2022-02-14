Previous
A Ray of sunshine by beryl
A Ray of sunshine

..........on another wet and gloomy day. Best viewed on black
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Dianne
Lovely!
February 14th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 14th, 2022  
Sh
I like the reflections especially the vertical line of the vase on the table continued in the daffodil looking up.
February 14th, 2022  
Shirley B
Love your composition and contrasting colours.
February 14th, 2022  
