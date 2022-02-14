Sign up
Photo 3331
A Ray of sunshine
..........on another wet and gloomy day. Best viewed on black
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Tags
yellow
,
daffodils
,
apples
,
.
Dianne
Lovely!
February 14th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 14th, 2022
Sh
I like the reflections especially the vertical line of the vase on the table continued in the daffodil looking up.
February 14th, 2022
Shirley B
Love your composition and contrasting colours.
February 14th, 2022
