Photo 3333
A bunch of tulips
A lovely splash of colours in this bunch of mixed tulips . Horrible day with gusts of winds and blustery showers . As Storm Dudley moves through the area .
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Tags
tulips
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
February 16th, 2022
